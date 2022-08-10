Twitter’s Theory on Why Trump’s Suggesting the FBI Planted Evidence at Mar-a-Lago: ‘He’s Guilty As Sin’

Former President Donald Trump dominated the news on Wednesday as he both claimed the FBI planted evidence in his Florida mansion during their Monday raid and pleaded the Fifth Amendment multiple times while being deposed by the New York Attorney General’s office.

Trump put out a statement on his truth social Wednesday morning making the baseless allegation:

The FBI and others from the Federal Government would not let anyone, including my lawyers, be anywhere near the areas that were rummaged and otherwise looked at during the raid on Mar-a-Lago. Everyone was asked to leave the premises, they wanted to be left alone, without any witnesses to see what they were doing, taking or, hopefully not, “planting.” Why did they STRONGLY insist on having nobody watching them, everybody out? Obama and Clinton were never “raided,” despite big disputes!

The former president also put out a statement about his deposition with Attorney General Letitia James’s (D-NY) office regarding her ongoing investigation into Trump’s family and business.

“I once asked, ‘If you’re innocent, why are you taking the Fifth Amendment?’” Trump began, adding “[w]hen your family, your company, and all the people in your orbit have become the targets of an unfounded, politically motivated Witch Hunt supported by lawyers, prosecutors, and the Fake News Media, you have no choice.”

The two statements led to a bevy of responses on Twitter regarding Trump’s motives.

“There’s a reason why Donald Trump won’t tell US what the FBI found during its legal search of Mar-a-Lago. He’s Guilty as Sin,” wrote Hollywood director Rob Reiner.

Tristan Snell, a lawyer and pundit on cable news, added:

In 2013, when we filed the Trump University case, Trump accused us of falsifying victim testimony. Today, Trump is accusing the FBI of planting evidence. Both accusations were 100% false — the desperate ravings of a guilty man.

“Nothing could confirm Trump’s guilt more than this statement this morning suggesting the FBI planted evidence. He got caught and he knows it. This is what guilty people say. Expect this to be the new GOP talking point,” wrote Twitter personality Ron Filipkowski.

Author Maximillian Potter added, “Whatever the Feds pulled from that search he KNOWS he’s cooked. Totally cooked. He’s laying the groundwork for his NEXT lie: *All of this damning evidence—the feds planted it on me.*”

On pleading the Fifth, the replies were similar:

Trump in 2016: “If you’re innocent, why are you taking the Fifth Amendment?”

Today Trump invoked the 5th amendment to questions from NY Attorney General at his deposition.

