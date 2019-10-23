Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was reportedly concerned that President Donald Trump would insist he launch an investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden before he had even taken office, and months before the now infamous phone call between the two leaders.

According to AP, “More than two months before the phone call that launched the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump, Ukraine’s newly elected leader was already worried about pressure from the U.S. president to investigate his Democratic rival Joe Biden.”

“Volodymyr Zelenskiy gathered a small group of advisers on May 7 in Kyiv for a meeting that was supposed to be about his nation’s energy needs,” per the report. “Instead, the group spent most of the three-hour discussion talking about how to navigate the insistence from Trump and his personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, for a probe and how to avoid becoming entangled in the American elections, according to three people familiar with the details of the meeting.”

Attendees of the meeting reportedly included Zelensky aides Andriy Yermak and Andriy Bogdan, Naftogaz gas company head Andriy Kobolyev, and Naftogaz supervisory board member Amos Hochstein— who “advised Biden on Ukraine matters during the Obama administration.”

Trump and his allies have repeatedly claimed, as part of their defense against the impeachment probe, that Ukraine did not feel pressured to open investigations into his political rivals.

