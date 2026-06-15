Vice President JD Vance shut down reports that the U.S. is giving $300 billion to Iran but said the U.S. could still encourage “other countries to invest” in Iran if it adheres to the terms of the U.S.-Iran deal.

Reports swirled on Monday that Iran could have access to a $300 billion reconstruction fund as part of the agreement brokered by President Donald Trump‘s administration.

When asked about the fund on Monday morning, Vance himself told CBS News’s Ed O’Keefe, “That’s the sort of thing they could have access to, funded by the Gulf Coast Coalition, so long as they honor their end of the obligation.”

Trump posted a Truth Social Monday evening, which was his middle-of-the-night post, as he is in France for the G7 Summit, to offer clarification about the “300 million,” an apparent typo of “billion.”

“Iran has agreed to never have a Nuclear Weapon!” he wrote. “Also, the story that the U.S. is paying Iran 300 million Dollars is Fake News, put out by the Dumocrats!!!”

CNN’s Sean Hannity asked Vance for clarification about this potential funding on Monday night.

“We are not giving them an American dollar, no. 1, true? And no. 2, did the U.S. ever sign off on the Qataris paying them that money?”

While Vance insisted Iran will not be getting a “single dime” from the U.S. itself, he evaded the question about the U.S. approval of $300 billion to Iran from the Gulf Coast Coalition. Instead, he made it clear that outside investments into Iran, made with the encouragement of the United States, are not off the table if Iran adheres to the terms of the agreement with the U.S.

“No, the agreement says they are not getting a single dime of American money. That is just not what this is,” he said. “What the agreement does say, Sean, is again, if the Iranians behave, if there are sanctions relief, and if the Iranians are integrated into the world economy, we would invite other countries, not us but other countries to invest in their country. That is fine, but only if they comply with the terms of the agreement.”

Vance emphasized that Iran must uphold their commitments from the “memorandum of understanding,” which he said include never developing a nuclear weapon and opening the Strait of Hormuz “immediately.”

“I can’t tell you, Sean, if five years down the road they are going to honor that commitment because I cannot predict the future,” he added. “What I can tell you is that if they don’t honor their commitments, they don’t get a dime from anybody, the United States ever, but a dime from anybody else either.”

Watch above via Fox News.

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