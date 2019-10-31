Tickets to a Democratic Party fundraiser in Silicon Valley this November, headlined by former President Barack Obama, are selling for between $10,000 and $355,000.

The fundraiser, which is set to take place on November 21st and is co-hosted by DNC Chair Tom Perez, advertised the expensive tickets in invites.

For $10,000, the “Guest” tier, attendees can turn up to the event, but they can’t take a photo with Obama.

For $35,000, the “Champion” tier, attendees get to join the photo line and receive “access to the National Finance Committee benefits.”

Those who splurge $100,000 receive the prestigious title of “Host,” and get to attend the “VIP reception,” while the few who decide to spend $355,000 on a ticket will also bag themselves a “Premium Convention Package.”

According to Vox’s Recode, “The event will be hosted at the home of Karla Jurvetson, a psychiatrist and ascendant Democratic fundraiser in Silicon Valley who gave almost $7 million to Democratic groups last cycle.”

Though the high ticket prices were criticized by some social media users, Joe Biden’s 2020 campaign rapid response director Andrew Bates, a former Obama staffer, declared, “he’s worth every cent! If you’re in the Bay Area, please consider attending.”

