WaPo Reporters Blasted Over ‘Merry Impeachmas’ Dinner Photo: ‘Democracy Dies Over Chips & Guac’

By Ken MeyerDec 19th, 2019, 7:49 am

Eric Baradat/AFP/Getty Images

Reporters from the Washington Post are receiving criticism online for what looks like a celebratory dinner photo they took in light of President Donald Trump’s impeachment.

Rachel Bade posted a photo on Twitter Wednesday night, showing herself and her fellow Capitol Hill and White House journalists having a night out after Trump was impeached by the House of Representatives.

“Merry Impeachmas from the WaPo team!” Bade wrote as she was accompanied reporters Paul Kane, Karoun Demirjian, Seung Min Kim, and Mike DeBonis.

Even though the phrase “Merry Impeachmas” was already making the rounds on social media before Bade posted her photo, critics slammed it for the festive appearance it had in light of the attempt to remove the president from office. Bade eventually deleted the pic, saying it was “misinterpreted by some as an endorsement of some kind. To be absolutely clear, we at the Post are merely glad we are getting a break for the holidays after a long 3 months. I will retweet the group photo w/ a better caption!”

Bade has not reposted the picture yet, but criticisms of her tweet and her effort to walk things back still remain:

