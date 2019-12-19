Reporters from the Washington Post are receiving criticism online for what looks like a celebratory dinner photo they took in light of President Donald Trump’s impeachment.

Rachel Bade posted a photo on Twitter Wednesday night, showing herself and her fellow Capitol Hill and White House journalists having a night out after Trump was impeached by the House of Representatives.

“Merry Impeachmas from the WaPo team!” Bade wrote as she was accompanied reporters Paul Kane, Karoun Demirjian, Seung Min Kim, and Mike DeBonis.

Even though the phrase “Merry Impeachmas” was already making the rounds on social media before Bade posted her photo, critics slammed it for the festive appearance it had in light of the attempt to remove the president from office. Bade eventually deleted the pic, saying it was “misinterpreted by some as an endorsement of some kind. To be absolutely clear, we at the Post are merely glad we are getting a break for the holidays after a long 3 months. I will retweet the group photo w/ a better caption!”

I’m deleting a tweeting tonight that is being misinterpreted by some as an endorsement of some kind. To be absolutely clear, we at the Post are merely glad we are getting a break for the holidays after a long 3 months. I will retweet the group photo w/ a better caption ! — Rachael Bade (@rachaelmbade) December 19, 2019

Bade has not reposted the picture yet, but criticisms of her tweet and her effort to walk things back still remain:

Do these people have any self awareness? Any at all? pic.twitter.com/GaLa0lcV9U — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) December 19, 2019

Fair & balanced journalism everyone. Democracy dies over chips & guac. https://t.co/VVWrk07kau — Stephanie Grisham (@PressSec) December 19, 2019

Washington Post celebrating the impeachment of their biggest political opponent. An impeachment that they worked so hard to achieve over several years. pic.twitter.com/IYVpzT2cCP — Mollie (@MZHemingway) December 19, 2019

Ladies & gentlemen, your fair and objective press corps in action! What a joke. Media needs to stop acting like they are “impartial”. https://t.co/F89tPhbRZT — Brad Parscale (@parscale) December 19, 2019

Wow, not a good look. https://t.co/CtHPr0eq2p — David Freddoso (@freddoso) December 19, 2019

You literally tweeted “Merry Impeachmas from the WaPo team” as y’all celebrated with drinks and huge smiles at a bar. We all got the message loud and clear. https://t.co/fDuBcb4gBC — Brandon Darby (@brandondarby) December 19, 2019

A @washingtonpost reporter declares “Merry Impeachmas” as she and four colleagues appear to celebrate with beers and spinach & artichoke dip at the Dubliner in DC Very normal … nothing to see here.https://t.co/2ctNfEPeaW — Amber Athey (@amber_athey) December 19, 2019

You said Merry Impeachmas. That’s not us misinterpreting. You deleted it, which is smart. But it sent a powerful message to people already un-trusting of mainstream media. https://t.co/Npdwa0IMDL — Tony Katz (@tonykatz) December 19, 2019

Pretty sure we got it https://t.co/AWvAVqDl7K — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) December 19, 2019

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]