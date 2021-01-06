Raphael Warnock criticized Kelly Loeffler over her plan to join with fellow Republicans and reject Congress’ certification of the 2020 election results.

Following his triumph over Loeffler in Georgia’s senate runoffs, Warnock gave a number of post-election interviews and eventually spoke to CNN’s John Berman. Since Loeffler is still in control of Georgia’s Senate seat, for the time being, Berman asked Warnock if he thought it was “appropriate” for his vanquished opponent to follow through with her plan to join the attempted blocking of certifying Joe Biden as president-elect.

“I think that Kelly Loeffler has been consistent,” Warnock answered. “She has consistently put what she perceives to be her own short-term political interests over the concerns of ordinary people. And the people of Georgia rose up and they rebuked that last night.”

Warnock continued by panning the endeavor by Republican lawmakers as “a distraction,” and “these senators know better.” He also stressed that this squabble does nothing to help the people of Georgia with their problems.

Watch above, via CNN.

