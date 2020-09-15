Watch a Former UK Labour Leader STEAMROLL Boris Johnson Over Brexit Bill: ‘What Incompetence, What Failure of Governance!’

Former Labour leader Ed Miliband went off on UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson over his controversial Brexit bill, bashing him for “incompetence” and “failure of governance.”

Miliband made his fiery speech while the House of Commons debated the Brexit withdrawal bill, roughly a year after the bill had been passed. Johnson, who promised he would “get Brexit done” throughout his election campaign, once labeled the bill “an oven-ready triumph,” but very little progress has been made.

Miliband, who is acting as Shadow Secretary of State for Energy and Climate Change, wrecked Johnson for failing to live up to his word regarding Brexit, which won him the election.

“Let’s just get this straight for a minute, because I think it is important to take a step back, what the Prime Minister is coming to the House to tell us today is that his flagship achievement, the deal he told us was a triumph, the deal he said, as I said, was “oven-ready,” the deal which he fought and won the general election is now contradictory and ambiguous,” he said, standing in front of Johnson. “What incompetence. What failure of governance. And how dare he try and blame everyone else.”

When Miliband later challenged Johnson to identify which part of his Internal Market bill would put an end to the “blockade,” allowing goods to travel from Great Britain to Northern Ireland, the Prime Minister stayed silent.

“He didn’t read the protocol, he hasn’t read the Bill, he doesn’t know his stuff,” Miliband shot back.

The former Labour leader took to Twitter to share his speech, stressing in the post that Johnson must take responsibility for the bill:

“Boris Johnson can’t blame Theresa May, he can’t blame John Major, he can’t blame judges, he can’t blame civil servants, he can’t sack the Cabinet Secretary again. There’s only one person responsible – him,” Miliband wrote, echoing his remarks in the House of Commons.

Watch above, via The Guardian.

