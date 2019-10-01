comScore

WATCH: A Mouse is on the Loose in the White House, and the Press Corps Scrambles to Chase it Down

By Charlie NashOct 1st, 2019, 12:44 pm

Members of the White House press pool freaked out on Tuesday morning after a mouse reportedly fell out of a ceiling, before running rampant in the briefing room.

The mouse allegedly landed on the lap of NBC News White House Correspondent Peter Alexander, and led to a widespread journalist goose chase to capture the rodent.

In one video, screams from reporters could be heard as the mouse tried to escape.

Breakfast Media’s White House Correspondent, Andrew Feinberg, appeared to be one of the few reporters who remained unfazed by the mouse, as he was recorded sitting quietly with earphones in as almost all of the other reporters ran after the intruder.

CNBC’s Washington Correspondent Eamon Javers reported on the incident through his Twitter account, as did Washington Post photographer Jabin Botsford, Daily Mail US Political Editor David Martosko, BBC North America Editor Jon Sopel, ABC News reporter Cecilia Vega, and Reuters reporter Steve Holland.

According to the Hill, the mouse has not yet been caught.

In 2017, President Donald Trump was alleged to have called the White House “a real dump,” and the building has a history of infestations.

In December 2018, “massive rats” were spotted at the White House, and in April this year, several rat traps were photographed.

