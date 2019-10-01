Members of the White House press pool freaked out on Tuesday morning after a mouse reportedly fell out of a ceiling, before running rampant in the briefing room.

The mouse allegedly landed on the lap of NBC News White House Correspondent Peter Alexander, and led to a widespread journalist goose chase to capture the rodent.

In other news: A mouse literally fell out of the ceiling in our White House booth and landed on my lap. — Peter Alexander (@PeterAlexander) October 1, 2019

In one video, screams from reporters could be heard as the mouse tried to escape.

NEWS: A mouse literally fell out of the cieling at the White House onto @PeterAlexander’s lap. pic.twitter.com/xszUSvejfL — Elyse PG (@elysepg) October 1, 2019

Breakfast Media’s White House Correspondent, Andrew Feinberg, appeared to be one of the few reporters who remained unfazed by the mouse, as he was recorded sitting quietly with earphones in as almost all of the other reporters ran after the intruder.

The most excitement in the White House briefing room in months. Reporters attempt to capture a baby mouse that fell on ⁦@PeterAlexander⁩ lap moments ago pic.twitter.com/6zWRZfTAaq — Shannon Pettypiece (@spettypi) October 1, 2019

CNBC’s Washington Correspondent Eamon Javers reported on the incident through his Twitter account, as did Washington Post photographer Jabin Botsford, Daily Mail US Political Editor David Martosko, BBC North America Editor Jon Sopel, ABC News reporter Cecilia Vega, and Reuters reporter Steve Holland.

Status update: a mouse has escaped the office area, now running free in WH press briefing room. Chase underway. pic.twitter.com/UzhnCeBSD8 — Eamon Javers (@EamonJavers) October 1, 2019

Mouse in the @NBCNews booth at @WhiteHouse today after falling from the ceiling and landing on @PeterAlexander pic.twitter.com/qN5Ww06QFp — Jabin Botsford (@jabinbotsford) October 1, 2019

The mouse briefly settled under my desk and then bolted into the White House briefing room — which, at long last, has attracted a crowd because of an interesting event. https://t.co/gcVsGbYQhy — David Martosko (@dmartosko) October 1, 2019

Just come from @WhiteHouse lower press, and WH comms staff urged me to shut the sliding door quickly for fear the mouse would get in…#impeachthemouse https://t.co/ntf8lD1mbH — Jon Sopel (@BBCJonSopel) October 1, 2019

Breaking 🚨🚨🚨 there is a mouse in the White House press area. I repeat. There is a mouse on the run. And all hell has broken loose. https://t.co/e31ZKdP0hu — Cecilia Vega (@CeciliaVega) October 1, 2019

Mouse hunt in the White House press room pic.twitter.com/hRyZTR0kpn — Steve Holland (@steveholland1) October 1, 2019

According to the Hill, the mouse has not yet been caught.

In 2017, President Donald Trump was alleged to have called the White House “a real dump,” and the building has a history of infestations.

In December 2018, “massive rats” were spotted at the White House, and in April this year, several rat traps were photographed.

[Photo via screen grab from video recorded by @elysepg]

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com