WATCH: Advocacy Group Uses Zuckerberg Deepfake to Push Tech Regulation Bill, Toast Pelosi and Schumer

Liberal advocacy group Demand Progress Action released a Mark Zuckerberg deepfake video pushing for tech regulation acts to be passed by Democrats before the end of the year.

The video released by Demand Progress Action is open about the fact that it’s not actually Zuckerberg speaking, showing the actor who portrayed the Facebook founder at the end of the bit. There is also a “Fake Zuck” message in the corner of the two and a half minute video.

The fake Zuckerberg offers a toast to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) for “holding up new laws that hold us accountable.”

“So, I’d like to propose a toast. To Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer. Once again, you held up your side of the bargain by holding up new laws that would hold us accountable. Thank you for your service to me, and to all of my friends,” the deepfake says. The CEOs of Apple, Google, and Amazon are shown when he mentions “my friends.”

The two bills in question are the American Innovation and Choice Online Act and the Open App Markets Act, which would limit Big Tech companies promoting their own products over others and further regulations on app stores.

Bits of the deepfake ad will be running in places like Washington D.C. and New York, The Hill reported.

Demand Progress Action executive director David Segal told the outlet through a statement that the regulatory bills need to be passed before the end of the year when the majority in the House will be handed to Republicans.

“If Leader Schumer does not call a vote on these bills or attach them to a must-pass vehicle in the weeks ahead, he will have squandered Congress’s best chance to hold Big Tech accountable in a generation,” Segal said.

