Attorney General William Barr equated his return to the Justice Department to serve as AG for a second stint to the D-Day invasion.

Barr’s comments were made during a speech to the FBI Academy on Friday.

“As we’ve been watching the coverage of June 6, 1944 — D-Day — I had the thought that my arrival this time felt a little bit, I think, like jumping into Sainte-Mère-Église on the morning of June 5, trying to figure out where you could land without getting shot,” Barr opined.

Allied troops were parachuted into the French town of Sainte-Mère-Église in advance of the arrival of troops by water.

The goal was to stop the Germans from reaching the beaches.

Since taking office for his second stint as Attorney General, Barr has faced fierce criticism for his handling of the Mueller report.

