comScore

WATCH: Boris Johnson Smashes Through a Wall to Symbolize Destruction of Brexit ‘Gridlock’

By Charlie NashDec 10th, 2019, 11:54 am

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson drove a construction digger through a wall of polystyrene on Tuesday to symbolize the metaphorical destruction of the Brexit “gridlock.”

Johnson was recorded driving the digger — which had the slogan “Get Brexit Done” painted on — through a wall emblazoned with “Gridlock” at a manufacturing center for the JCB construction equipment company.

After smashing through the wall, Johnson exited the vehicle to a cheering audience and gave two thumbs up to photographers.

The 2019 UK General Election is set to take place on Thursday, with Johnson facing Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn.

Throughout the run-up to the election, Johnson has sought to portray himself as the candidate who will wrap up Britain’s exit from the European Union.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

Follow Mediaite:

You may also like: