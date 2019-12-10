WATCH: Boris Johnson Smashes Through a Wall to Symbolize Destruction of Brexit ‘Gridlock’
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson drove a construction digger through a wall of polystyrene on Tuesday to symbolize the metaphorical destruction of the Brexit “gridlock.”
Johnson was recorded driving the digger — which had the slogan “Get Brexit Done” painted on — through a wall emblazoned with “Gridlock” at a manufacturing center for the JCB construction equipment company.
Hello from the JCB factory in Stafford. Guess who is about to drive through this wall #ge2019 pic.twitter.com/LQeoGinz50
— Sebastian Payne (@SebastianEPayne) December 10, 2019
Here is Boris Johnson demolishing the “gridlock” pic.twitter.com/NgEqVAAjfi
— Sebastian Payne (@SebastianEPayne) December 10, 2019
After smashing through the wall, Johnson exited the vehicle to a cheering audience and gave two thumbs up to photographers.
And a pleased prime minister pic.twitter.com/fLS6PiLTph
— Sebastian Payne (@SebastianEPayne) December 10, 2019
The 2019 UK General Election is set to take place on Thursday, with Johnson facing Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn.
Throughout the run-up to the election, Johnson has sought to portray himself as the candidate who will wrap up Britain’s exit from the European Union.
