UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson drove a construction digger through a wall of polystyrene on Tuesday to symbolize the metaphorical destruction of the Brexit “gridlock.”

Johnson was recorded driving the digger — which had the slogan “Get Brexit Done” painted on — through a wall emblazoned with “Gridlock” at a manufacturing center for the JCB construction equipment company.

Hello from the JCB factory in Stafford. Guess who is about to drive through this wall #ge2019 pic.twitter.com/LQeoGinz50 — Sebastian Payne (@SebastianEPayne) December 10, 2019

Here is Boris Johnson demolishing the “gridlock” pic.twitter.com/NgEqVAAjfi — Sebastian Payne (@SebastianEPayne) December 10, 2019

After smashing through the wall, Johnson exited the vehicle to a cheering audience and gave two thumbs up to photographers.

And a pleased prime minister pic.twitter.com/fLS6PiLTph — Sebastian Payne (@SebastianEPayne) December 10, 2019

The 2019 UK General Election is set to take place on Thursday, with Johnson facing Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn.

Throughout the run-up to the election, Johnson has sought to portray himself as the candidate who will wrap up Britain’s exit from the European Union.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]