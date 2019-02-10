Watch Elizabeth Warren Suggest Trump’s Going to Prison: By 2020 ‘He May Not Even Be a Free Person’

Massachusetts Senator and Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren drew cheers in Iowa by suggesting that President Donald Trump may end up in prison before the 2020 presidential election.

At a rally in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Warren explained to the crowd that Trump is a problem, but not the only problem.

“Every day, there is a racist tweet, a hateful tweet, something really dark and ugly,” Warren said. “And what are we as candidates, as activists, as the press, going to do about that? Are we going to chase after those every day? Are we going to let him use those to divide us?”

“You know here’s what bothers me,” she continued. “By the time we get to 2020, Donald Trump may not even be president. In fact, he may not even be a free person.”

After the cheers from the crowd died down, Warren added “Here’s how I see it. Donald Trump is not the only problem we’ve got. Yeah. Donald Trump is the symptom of a badly broken system.”

