WATCH: GOP Congresswoman Incorrectly Attributes Bin Laden Killing to Trump

Rep. Lisa McClain (R-MI) incorrectly claimed on Saturday that Osama bin Laden was killed while President Donald Trump was in office.

During a “Save America” rally in Michigan, McClain criticized President Joe Biden over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, saying that “under President Trump — if my memory serves me correctly — I don’t believe we had any wars.”

“We’ve got a war in Ukraine right now, of which we were funding until we decided to put some heavy sanctions on, which still aren’t heavy enough,” she said.

During Trump’s presidency, the U.S. did not start any new wars, though the same can currently be said for Biden, given that Russia initiated the invasion of Ukraine.

There were multiple wars going on across the globe during Trump’s tenure, just as there are now (including the civil wars in Somalia, Syria, and Yemen), many of which U.S. forces were not involved in. However, U.S. forces were still in Afghanistan until 2021, when Biden ordered a full withdrawal.

“While President Trump was in office, we didn’t have a war, and I think he made three peace treaties,” McClain said. “Caught Osama bin Laden and [Qasem] Soleimani, [Abu Bakr] al-Baghdadi.”

Indeed, Soleimani — an Iranian general and leader of the Quds force — as well as al-Baghdadi — the leader of the Islamic State — were both assassinated during the Trump administration. However, bin Laden was killed in 2011 during a raid by U.S. forces under the Obama administration.

“This president is weak,” McClain said of Biden. “And I’ll tell you, weakness breeds aggression.”

Watch above, via OAN

