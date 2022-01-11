Sen. Richard Burr (R-NC) kindly trolled Sen. Tim Kaine (D-VA) on Tuesday over the latter being stuck for 27 hours on I-95 last week due to heavy snow and ice.

During a Senate hearing featuring Anthony Fauci, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky and other senior U.S. health officials, Burr gave Kaine an orange, Dr. Pepper, and a blanket. Kaine said he had an orange and a Dr. Pepper while stuck in the traffic.

Before his opening remarks in the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee hearing, Burr, the committee’s ranking member, said:

I hope the chair will indulge with me for just a second since this is a hearing on preparation. I want to help my good friend Sen. Kaine as he gets ready for his weekly travels. And I want to make sure that he’s got an orange for his car. That he’s got a Dr. Pepper. And I provided a Lumbee blanket to make sure that these are three things you’ve got in your car regardless of what you run into on I-95. And I’ll have my staff bring them over to you.”

Kaine laughed throughout Burr’s remarks.

The committee’s chair, Sen. Patty Murray (D-WA), told Burr, “I hope you provide those for everyone. As we used to say to our kids in the classroom, ‘Do you have a piece of gum for everyone?’” This elicited laughter in the room.

“Well, in his particular case, I think he’s the only one that makes that trip on a weekly basis,” said Burr. “Tim, we’re sorry you had to spend 27 hours but you’re now qualified to be Secretary of Transportation if [you’re] looking for a second job.”

Kaine took the moment in stride.

“Thank you. It’s sad when a career in the Senate’s most notable highlight is my long commute,” said Kaine, with the items Burr gave him in front of him.

Watch above, via CSPAN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com