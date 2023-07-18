WATCH: House Hearing on Gas Stoves Descends Into Bitter Fight Over Hunter Biden, Parkland Shooting

A congressional committee hearing on gas stoves descended into a debate about Hunter Biden and school shootings as Rep. James Comer (R-KY) and Rep. Jared Moskowitz (D-FL) went at it on Tuesday.

After a discussion about gas stoves and other related issues, Moskowitz ended his turn to question witnesses by knocking what he characterized as Republicans’ reticence to address gun violence.

“Anyone keeping score, any parent out there, anyone who has a kid, let me tell you something: Here’s the score. Gun violence hearing in the 118th Congress: 0. Gas stoves: 3. That’s all you need to know about what’s happening in the 118th Congress,” declared Moskowitz before yielding his time.

“I have to respond to the gun violence point,” replied Comer, who has been leading the Republicans’ investigation into Hunter Biden and the president’s family more generally as House Oversight Committee chairman.

“What good does it do to have gun violence laws on the books when you waive gun penalties for privileged white children of high elected public official?” he asked, referring to the agreement reached between the president’s son and Department of Justice over the former’s lying about his drug addiction in order to illegally obtain a firearm in 2018.

“Will you yield?” asked Moskowitz before Comer handed him back the floor.

“Mr. Chairman, there were 17 people killed at my high school in my neighborhood. And so let’s not make gun violence a-,” began the Democrat before being cut off by Comer.

“I yield my time back. I asked a credible question, you’re not serious,” asserted Comer before turning his attention back to the witness.

The shooting in Parkland, Florida referred to by Moskowitz occurred on February 14, 2018. It is the deadliest shooting at a high school in U.S. history.

Biden was spared a possible prison sentence for the felony gun charge when he agreed to a Pretrial Diversion Agreement under which he admitted to the facts of the gun charges against him.

Watch above via GOP Oversight.

