As events continue to unfold in Venezuela, along mostly partisan lines various members of Congress have weighed in on cable news and social media to one extent or another. For her part, Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) spoke to far-left Democracy Now! about the situation, and went all-in supporting Nicolás Maduro and blaming the United States for the suffering of Venezuela’s people under his leadership.

“You know, I mean, a lot of the policies that we have put in place has kind of helped lead the devastation in Venezuela,” she said, going for it in her first sentence. “And we’ve sort of set the stage for where we’re arriving today.”

When she says “we’ve set the stage” she is blaming the United States, and NOT RUSSIA (who are, we guess, only bad guys in Senate Judiciary Committee hearings) for the violence and unrest, as well as the starvation and deprivation in the country.

Omar did not comment on the communist regime rolling tanks over the citizens protesting, nor find criticism for any aspect of the authoritarian leader’s rule. Nor did she seem interested in the fact that over four dozen nations recognize Juan Guaidó as the actual democratically-elected president of Venezuela.

But she did accuse the United States of “bullying” poor, blameless Maduro, by saying it was a plot, a conspiracy if you will, to deliberately hurt the people and him in the interest of regime change.

“This particular bullying and the use of sanctions to eventually intervene and make regime change really does not help the people of countries like Venezuela,” she continued against all sense or self-interest. “And it certainly does not help and is not in the interest of the United States.”

Rep. Omar’s brief time in office has been fraught with statements for which other Democrats have either had to answer or offer rebuke. This might be another dot on that already crowded timeline.

Watch the full hour of today’s Democracy Now! Daily Show here. There’s plenty more where “bullying Maduro” came from.

[H/t John Cooper]

