Two young black girls asked Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau why he painted his face brown during an interview on Jessi Cruickshank’s Facebook Watch show New Mom, Who Dis?, this week.

The question was asked following the revelation last month that Trudeau wore blackface on a number of occasions years ago.

After being asked by the girls, “Why did you paint your face brown?” Trudeau replied, “Oh, um, it was something I shouldn’t have done because it hurt people. It’s not something that you should do, and that is something I learned. I didn’t know it back then, but I know it now, and I’m sorry I hurt people.”

“But did you paint your nose and your hands brown?” the girls questioned, prompting Trudeau to declare, “Um-hum… Yeah… And it was the wrong thing to do, and I had a good conversation with my kids about taking responsibility for mistakes and making sure that we’re always sticking up for each other and not teasing each other, and being respectful towards each other.”

“Sorry that I hurt you as well. I’m sorry that I hurt kids who get to face teasing and discrimination because of the color of their skin,” he continued. “That’s just not right in this country, or anywhere around the world. We all have to work together to make sure it doesn’t happen, okay?”

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com