WATCH: Kari Lake Claims Someone ‘Came to her Door’ and Tried to Bribe Her to ‘Get Out of Politics’

Failed Arizona Gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake claimed that some mysterious individual “came to her door” and “tried to bribe me to get out of politics” during her speech at CPAC over the weekend.

The former local TV news host turned MAGA firebrand shared what she called “a little bit controversial” story that she bravely put out. Ron Filipkowski initially flagged the video clip.

Following is a transcript of the story she told:

Something happened to me this week before I left for CPAC, and it shows how desperate these people are to stop me and to silence you. I decided to share this. It’s a little bit controversial, but I’m going to put this out. Somebody showed up at my door this week. They called me before and said, I got to talk to you in person. This can’t be done over the phone. She’s always kind of like, ‘Uh oh, what’s that going to be about?’ They came to my door and they tried to bribe me out of getting out of politics. It’s really happened. I’m telling you this because this is how disgusting politics is. A mom who runs for office and they’re afraid of me. They tried to bribe me with a job title with a huge salary, a position on a board. This is how they do it. And I said, ‘Are you kidding me?’ I walked away from a big job and a big salary. I’m not motivated by that stuff, guys. Not. So this person standing before me was sent at the request of some powerful people back East. They want me out.

Watch above via Twitter.com/RonFilipkowski

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com