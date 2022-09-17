King Charles Heckled While Greeting Mourners: ‘While We Struggle to Heat Our Homes, We Have to Pay for Your Parade’

King Charles III was heckled while greeting crowds during a Friday visit to Cardiff, with the protester declaring the newly-appointed king “not my king” directly to the new monarch.

While King Charles was shaking the hands of supporters in the Wales capital mourning the death of Queen Elizabeth II, a bearded man in the crowd yelled, “While we struggle to heat our homes, we have to pay for your parade.”

King Charles simply responded with a grunt and moved on to others in the crowd while the man continued his heckling.

“The taxpayer pays $100 million for you. And what for?” the man said as King Charles was handed flowers by one supporter and a man who appears to be a bodyguard stood between the king and the man.

As King Charles continued greeting people, the protester yelled, “Not my king!”

The widely-shared moment was shared by Sky News and other UK outlets on social media.

“While we struggle to heat our homes, we have to pay for your parade.” During his visit to Cardiff today, King Charles was heckled over taxpayers’ money. Latest: https://t.co/BP4jNj9xyT pic.twitter.com/1YflX4up5O — Sky News (@SkyNews) September 16, 2022

Many have waited in massive queues to pay their respects to the queen ahead of her September 19 funeral, but King Charles has been met with some protests. Anti-monarchy demonstrators booed the king during his visit to Wales, on top of the heckler captured on camera.

During King Charles’ visit to Cardiff Castle, protesters could be seen holding signs with messages like “Abolish the monarchy” and “Democracy now,” according to Newsweek.

Some protesters could be heard booing the king as he arrived, though they are also mixed in with plenty of cheers from gathered crowds.

Some members of the crowd can be heard booing as King Charles and the Queen Consort arrive at Cardiff Castle. Follow live updates here: https://t.co/zri53jSvDB pic.twitter.com/s0Y7OuVG2Z — ITV Wales News (@ITVWales) September 16, 2022

