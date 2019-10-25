Former Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton are set to speak at the memorial service for Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-MD), who died at the age of 68 last week after serving in Congress for decades.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton delivered eulogies for Cummings — the first African American to lie in state in the US Capitol — in New Psalmist Baptist Church in Baltimore, earlier on Friday.

“He had little tolerance for those who put party ahead of country or partisanship ahead of truth. But he could find common ground with anyone willing to seek it with him,” Clinton said. “And he liked to remind all of us that you can’t get so caught up in who you are fighting that you forget what you are fighting for.”

Watch live above, via the Washington Post.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]