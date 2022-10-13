WATCH LIVE: January 6 Committee Holds New Hearing on Trump’s ‘State of Mind’ During Capitol Assault

The January 6th Committee will hold its ninth hearing on the storming of the U.S. Capitol today, potentially the last hearing before the midterm elections, and the last one altogether before the committee drafts its final investigative report. The hearing is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. ET.

The hearing comes more than two months after the committee’s last proceeding, and it is expected to focus on former President Donald Trump’s involvement in attempts to overthrow the 2020 election results. Sources close to the committee have told the media “We’re going to bring a particular focus on the former president’s state of mind and his involvement in these events as they unfolded. What you’re going to see is a synthesis of some evidence we’ve already presented with that new, never-before-seen information to illustrate Donald Trump’s centrality to the scheme from the time prior to the election.”

While the hearing is not expected to have live witnesses, reports say it will present never-before-seen recorded testimony from witnesses, and materials pertaining to the Secret Service’s actions on January 6. The hearing will also touch on Trump’s efforts to pressure officials into overturning the election results, and it will present an overarching view of how the former president allegedly knew his January 6 rally could get violent, but he still decided to foment his insurrectionist mob of supporters.

The hearing will also likely focus on Roger Stone’s predictions of political violence and connections with Trump and his other allies. It is also possible the hearing will focus on Ginni Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, since the committee interviewed her over her continued claims that the 2020 election was “stolen” from Trump.

Watch above.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com