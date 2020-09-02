2020 Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, along with his wife Dr. Jill Biden, will participate in a briefing on the reopening of schools amid the coronavirus pandemic at 1:15 p.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, during which the Democratic nominee will deliver remarks.

According to the Biden campaign, Biden will talk about “how Trump’s failure to address COVID-19 is impacting students, educators, and children, and his plan to safely and effectively reopen schools,” following “a briefing from education leaders and experts in Wilmington, Delaware.”

Watch Biden’s remarks live above, courtesy of the Biden campaign.

