WATCH: Obama Shreds Herschel Walker For ‘Bald-Faced Lies,’ Mocks His ‘Vampire or Werewolf’ Gaffe

Former President Barack Obama stumped for Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) in Georgia on Thursday and lambasted his GOP opponent Herschel Walker over some of his recent gaffes.

“Every day he comes up with something. Every day,” Obama began, referring to Walker who is facing Warnock in a December 6th run-off.

“Since the last time I was here. Since the last time I was here, Mr. Walker has been talking about issues that are of great importance to the people of Georgia,” the former president continued before the energized crowd.

“Like whether it’s better to be a vampire or a werewolf,” Obama continued, referring to a mid-November speech from Walker.

“This is a debate that I must confess I once had myself. When I was seven. Then I grew up,” he continued, adding:

In case you’re wondering, by the way, Mr. Walker decided he wanted to be a werewolf, which is great. As far as I’m concerned. He can be anything he wants to be except for a United States senator. Since the last time. Since the last time I was here. Apparently, he also claimed that he used to let me beat him at basketball, but then he admitted that we’ve never actually met. So I guess this was more of an imaginary whooping that I laid on him. Now, listen this would be funny if he weren’t running for Senate. We all know some folks in our lives who we don’t wish them ill. Will they say crazy stuff? We’re all like, well, you know, Uncle Joe, you know what happened to him? You know, it’s okay that they’re part of the family, but you don’t give them serious responsibilities.

“When you spend more time thinking about horror movie fantasies than you do thinking about the people you want to represent that says something about your priorities. When again and again you serve up bald-faced lies. Just make stuff up. That says something about the kind of person you are and the kind of leader you would be if you were in the United States Senate,” Obama concluded.

“So, Georgia, look, I’m not telling you something you don’t know. You deserve a senator. You can be proud of,” he concluded.

Watch the full clip above via MSNBC

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com