WATCH: Roger Stone and Alex Jones Predict Trump Will Be Indicted Soon as Part of ‘Chinese Takeover of America’

The end of former President Donald Trump’s presidency wasn’t the end of the wild conspiracy-mongering by some of his most vocal supporters. Convicted felon and beneficiary of a Trump pardon Roger Stone was on Alex Jones’ InfoWars program, and the two discussed the ongoing investigations into Trump and his family businesses.

Stone predicted that “a fabricated indictment for bank fraud or tax fraud” would soon be coming from Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. Stone promised viewers that he would be “breaking a number of stories,” claiming to have some sort of evidence on his podcast that would “establish that this is a partisan witch hunt.”

“They’re allowed to root through this man’s business record of forty years,” Stone complained, “in which he built a real estate empire second to none, combing for a crime, they have no evidence of a crime, they have no probable cause. It is disgraceful, but I do think it is going to happen.”

Stone also predicted that the we would soon “learn the truth” about Maricopa County, Arizona, where a baseless audit of the election is being conducted by a group with no prior election audit experience. Jones replied that he expected both the Arizona “audit” and news of Trump’s indictment to break “on or around July 4, to really rub it into our faces as a declaration of their takeover, the Chinese takeover of America.”

Stone found his name in the headlines recently when the Justice Department sued him over an alleged unpaid tax bill of almost $2 million and then again when The Daily Beast reported that he had reportedly attempted to assist former Seminole County Tax Collector Joel Greenberg get his own pardon from Trump, including getting several drafts of a confession letter from Greenberg. Greenberg has since officially entered a guilty plea in that case, including agreement to cooperate with federal investigators.

Hat tip: Salon’s Zachary Petrizzo.

Watch above, via YouTube.

