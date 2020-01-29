Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts was made to read out one of President Donald Trump’s Twitter posts Wednesday during the Senate impeachment trial.

The impeachment trial entered a new phase on Wednesday. Roberts, who has thus far been a taciturn figure in the Senate proceedings, will oversee the question and answer phase of the trial. In this phase, senators submit questions for Democratic House managers and the president’s lawyers — and Roberts reads them out.

That’s how Roberts ended up reading out a tweet from Trump at the Senate impeachment trial on Wednesday, courtesy of Sen. Ed Markey (D-MA).

“Question from Senator Markey to the House managers,” declared Roberts, before reading out, “On Monday, President Trump tweeted, ‘The Democrat-controlled House never even asked John Bolton to testify.’ So that the record is accurate, did House impeachment investigators ask Mr. Bolton to testify?”

President Trump has repeatedly tweeted about former national security adviser John Bolton this week, following the leak of a manuscript of his upcoming book.

“I NEVER told John Bolton that the aid to Ukraine was tied to investigations into Democrats, including the Bidens. In fact, he never complained about this at the time of his very public termination. If John Bolton said this, it was only to sell a book,” declared President Trump on Monday, while in another tweet, he claimed, “The Democrat controlled House never even asked John Bolton to testify. It is up to them, not up to the Senate!”

On Wednesday, President Trump also tweeted, “Why didn’t John Bolton complain about this ‘nonsense’ a long time ago, when he was very publicly terminated. He said, not that it matters, NOTHING!”

The House managers did indeed confirm they sought Bolton’s testimony.

“Of course we asked John Bolton to testify,” said House Intel chair Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA). “And he refused.”

