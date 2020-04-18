During his opening statement at the White House Coronavirus Task Force Briefing, President Donald Trump condemned Democratic governors for criticizing his response to the Covid-19 pandemic, calling on them to not treat the crisis like a partisan “Russia witch hunt.”

“Unfortunately with the other side, they are viewing it as an election,” Trump said. “So I don’t know, I don’t think I’d do that on the other side. I think here we have a crisis and that we have to work together. ”

“This should not be a partisan witch hunt. You know like the Russia witch hunt that turned out to be a total phony deal. Unfortunately, some of these voices though are attempting to bring this into politics — whether it’s testing, ventilators, or hospital beds.”

According to RealClearPolitics, 49.9% of Americans disapprove of how the president has handled the coronavirus pandemic, compared to 47.4% who approve. However, Trump’s approval on the economy still remains high at 52.3% despite fears of an oncoming recession.

