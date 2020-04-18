WATCH: Trump Calls For Dem Governors Not To Treat Pandemic Like ‘Russia Witch Hunt’
During his opening statement at the White House Coronavirus Task Force Briefing, President Donald Trump condemned Democratic governors for criticizing his response to the Covid-19 pandemic, calling on them to not treat the crisis like a partisan “Russia witch hunt.”
“Unfortunately with the other side, they are viewing it as an election,” Trump said. “So I don’t know, I don’t think I’d do that on the other side. I think here we have a crisis and that we have to work together. ”
“This should not be a partisan witch hunt. You know like the Russia witch hunt that turned out to be a total phony deal. Unfortunately, some of these voices though are attempting to bring this into politics — whether it’s testing, ventilators, or hospital beds.”
According to RealClearPolitics, 49.9% of Americans disapprove of how the president has handled the coronavirus pandemic, compared to 47.4% who approve. However, Trump’s approval on the economy still remains high at 52.3% despite fears of an oncoming recession.
Watch the video above, via C-SPAN.
