WATCH: Trump Plays Anti-Letitia James Video at Rally Featuring Elie Honig, John King, Joe Concha and More

Ex-president Donald Trump played a video at his Michigan rally featuring media coverage of New York attorney general Letitia James designed to imply the press have no confidence in her lawsuit against him.

At Saturday’s rally, Trump hit many of his usual notes, including saying the 2020 election was stolen, taking time to praise MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, singling out reporters, and his more recent habit of closing with a dramatic soundtrack accompanying his closing remarks.

Also familiar in Trump rallies, interviews, and social media lately are his attacks on the New York AG, who is pursuing legal action against him, his family, and his company.

Trump called the attorney general a “racist” as he has often lately, and said she is neglecting her job and not protecting the people of New York “from being murdered” because she’s focused on him.

“But I’ll play this little video, it’ll take a second, it’s sort of interesting, because you see how they want to campaign these days,” he said to introduce the video.

The video, from Save America PAC, begins with James announcing the lawsuit, and then goes to various clips of people in the press discussing it, including Fox’s Joe Concha, Newsmax’s Sean Spicer, and, prominently, CNN’s Elie Honig with his colleagues John Berman and John King.

Not to mention Trump’s former attorney general Bill Barr and current attorney Alina Habba.

The brief video didn’t include much context for the clipped quotes, or even the chyrons or banners that were on screen.

Watch the clip above, via Newsmax.

