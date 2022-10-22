WATCH: Trump Rally Crowd Suddenly Starts Singing National Anthem As He’s in Middle of Sentence About January 6 – Is This Why?

At his rally in Robstown, Texas on Saturday, ex-president Donald Trump was talking about the January 6 committee and Rep. Liz Cheney and was interrupted when the audience suddenly broke into song, belting out the Star Spangled Banner and causing him to wait until they were finished.

Trump was discussing the House Select Committee investigating the events of January 6 and his involvement in them, which he bragged about nicknaming the “un-select committee.”

“I never got any credit, I think that was one of the great names, unselects. They’re unselect. It’s supposed to be , you now they say, the select committee,” he said. He then turned to Cheney asking rhetorically, “by the way, how did Liz Cheney do? She lost by forty points!”

“Then the corrupt press, they say, ‘Liz Cheney we believe has a great future in politics.’ She lost by forty points, the single biggest margin a congressman or woman has ever lost by in history, and then they say, ‘we feel she has a fine future in politics.’ I don’t think so!” he said. “But January — all she does is January 6th, she’s like obsessed.”

“But remember this,” he continued. “January 6th, this committee, the two things they didn’t talk about, two things, was that the people went down there, and you could’ve had over a million people–”

At that point first a small section and then the whole crowd began to sing the National Anthem.

After the rendition the crowd cheered and Trump applauded the performance as chants of “USA! USA! USA!” broke out.

“Wow that’s so beautiful,” said Trump eventually.

“You know when this whole big crowd stood up, I said, oh we have protesters,” he added, getting a big laugh from the audience. “And you know what? they are protesting. They’re protesting what’s taking place in our country, and it’s so bad and so wrong. It is a protest.”

The moment mystified and infuriated some on Twitter.

Even his own cult is trying to shut him the hell up when he starts talking about his crimes on camera https://t.co/E3umENiGuQ — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) October 23, 2022

jfc what a bunch of wacko cultists! https://t.co/NJQmMnjDPc — Charred Monsterson (@Green_Footballs) October 23, 2022

Other folks had a different reaction to the National Anthem being sung as Trump defended the January 6 riot and Capitol invasion.

The crowd at the Trump Rally in Texas broke out in singing of the National Anthem. CHILLS 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/DAyEZa90QZ — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) October 23, 2022

On Gettr and Truth Social, some users claim that the group who stood and began singing at 9pm Eastern did so because jailed January 6 defendants do so “from their jail cells.” Here’s one example:

However, there’s nothing to verify or corroborate this claim at the time of this post.

Watch the clip above via C-SPAN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com