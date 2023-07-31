‘Weak Canaries Sing Real, Real Well’: Sunny Hostin Predicts Co-Defendant Will Flip on Trump in Classified Docs Case

The View‘s Sunny Hostin predicted Monday that the newest defendant in the Trump classified documents case will flip against his Mar-a-Lago boss and “sing like a canary” to prosecutors.

“What you have to understand is, this guy, Carlos De Oliveira, who was the property manager, went to the keeper of the records basically of the tapes and said, ‘The Boss’ wants us to erase it… That guy said, ‘No.’ So, now Carlos is a defendant, and he is going to sing like a canary. Because once you’re faced with an indictment, a federal indictment, even if it’s one charge, that’s up to 10 to 20 years in prison, and he ain’t going to spend 10 to 20 years in prison for Donald Trump,” Hostin began, adding:

Donald Trump may not testify, and Mr. [Walt] Nauta, who was the guy who was, like, ‘Uh, I’m not doing that.’ Maybe he’s not going to become a defendant, but this guy is going to do this and say, ‘he told me to erase everything, and I didn’t erase it. ‘I didn’t have anything to do with it,’ and I love — I used to love as a prosecutor — those weak canaries. Those weak canaries, they sing real, real well.

De Oliveira made his first appearance in Miami federal court on Monday where he heard the charges against him and surrendered his passport. He also signed an agreement to pay $100,000 if he doesn’t appear in court at his Aug. 10 arraignment.

Trump was charged in June with 37 counts related to violations of the Espionage Act, willfully retaining classified documents, and refusing to turn them over to the federal government. Last week, prosecutor Jack Smith tacked on three new charges of obstruction, alleging Trump asked De Oliveira to delete surveillance video showing Nauta moving boxes containing the classified documents.

Both Donald Trump and Walt Nauta have pleaded not guilty.

Watch the clip above via ABC News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com