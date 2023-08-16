‘What Is Pence Trying To Accomplish Here?’ Wolf Blitzer Seemingly Puzzled By Former Veep’s Reaction To Latest Trump Indictment

CNN’s Wolf Blitzer appeared puzzled at some remarks by Republican presidential candidate and former Vice President Mike Pence about the latest indictment of Donald Trump.

The former president was indicted along with 18 others by a Fulton County grand jury on Monday in connection with his efforts to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia. After losing the election in the state – and the country – Trump tried to pressure officials into reversing the results. His false claims of election fraud eventually inspired a mob to storm the Capitol during the certification of the election on Jan. 6, 2021. Some of its members chanted, “Hang Mike Pence!”

“With regard to the recent indictment, I think I’ve been very clear,” Pence told the Christian Broadcasting Network. “I’d hoped it hadn’t come to that. I would’ve rather judgments about January 6 and his conduct on that day were left to the judgment of the American people.”

After airing the comments, Blitzer turned to CNN Political Director David Chalian and asked, “What is Pence trying to accomplish here?”

Chalian replied that Pence is desperately trying not to repel the Republican base.

“Well, Mike Pence also said very clearly today that the Georgia election was fairly accounted for,” he noted. “So, it’s not that he’s not willing to draw a distinction with Trump on this stuff. But he is trying to navigate a primary electorate that is very much enthralled with Trump right now – except on this issue. Right now, Mike Pence is making a distinction with Trump without trying to offend the Trump base. And it’s a very tough line to walk.”

“It certainly is,” Blitzer deadpanned.

Pence’s strategy has not served him well so far. Poll after poll shows him well behind Trump, who leads the field by wide margins. The latest YouGov/Economist survey shows the former vice president in fifth place with 5%.

