‘What the F*** Are You Doing?’ Trump Rages at Netanyahu During Phone Call: Report

President Donald Trump reportedly raged against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a profanity-laden call on Monday, demanding to know, “What the f*** are you doing?”

Axios reported on the call, citing two unnamed U.S. officials and a third anonymous source.

Earlier in the day on Monday, Iranian state media claimed Iran has suspended negotiations with the United States as a result of Israel’s actions in Lebanon, in response to rocket fire into Israel from Hezbollah.

On his call with Netanyahu, Axios reports Trump accused the prime minister of “ingratitude” and called him “crazy,” citing two of its sources.

The outlet also reported Trump said he kept Netanyahu out of jail, likely a reference to his intervention in Netanyahu’s ongoing, though currently paused, corruption trial. Trump has repeatedly denounced the trial and urged Israeli President Isaac Herzog to pardon Netanyahu.

One U.S. official summarized Trump’s phone comments to Axios as, “You’re f***ing crazy. You’d be in prison if it weren’t for me. I’m saving your a**. Everybody hates you now. Everybody hates Israel because of this.”

Trump made a lighter post to Truth Social after the phone call, even thanking Netanyahu for the productive dialogue.

“I had a conversation with Bibi Netanyahu today, asking him not to go into a major raid of Beirut, Lebanon,” Trump wrote. “He turned his Troops around. Thank you Bibi! I also had a conversation with Representatives of the Leaders of Hezbollah, and they agreed to stop shooting at Israel, and its soldiers. Likewise, Israel agreed to stop shooting at them. Let’s see how long that lasts — Hopefully it will be for ETERNITY!”

Lebanon has also announced Hezbollah’s alleged acceptance of a U.S. plan for a ceasefire, with the Lebanese embassy in the US saying it “received confirmation of Hezbollah’s acceptance of the US proposal for a mutual cessation of attacks.”

For his part, Netanyahu took to X to emphasize that Israel will continue its operations in southern Lebanon and that its approach to Beirut hinges on what Hezbollah does next.

“Tonight, I spoke with President Trump and told him that if Hezbollah does not cease attacking our cities and citizens—Israel will attack terror targets in Beirut,” he wrote. “This stance of ours remains unchanged. In parallel, the IDF will continue to operate as planned in southern Lebanon.”

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