‘Where is Ron DeSantis?’ Mayor’s Taunt of Florida’s Governor Becomes Rallying Cry on the Left

Florida Mayor Jerry Demings (D) attacked Governor Ron DeSantis (R-FL) on Tuesday over his handling of Covid-19 in the state – kicking off a new rallying cry on the left.

Demings, the mayor of Orange County, blamed DeSantis during a press conference for counties not receiving funding for testing as cases are rapidly rising due to the Omicron variant.

“We have not received any assistance from the state of Florida at our testing sites,” Demings said. “Our residents, all Florida residents, should be outraged and they should ask the question, ‘Where is our state?’”

“‘Where is our governor? Where is Ron DeSantis now?” Demings continued.

MSNBC’s Tiffany Cross, covering for Joy Reid, reacted to Deming’s comments and lit into “Trump acolyte” DeSantis on Wednesday night. Cross noted that DeSantis, who has regularly held Covid-19 briefings, hasn’t had a press conference since December 17th as cases have spiked in the state.

Cross continued:

The state just reported a record-breaking number of new cases today, the most since the pandemic began. This comes after “Florida man” implemented oppressive restrictions on private businesses back in November, preventing them from being able to require vaccinations and also, prohibiting mask requirements in schools. I mean, is Ron DeSantis pro-Covid? Is he out there caping for Omicron? It seems like it.

Pundits on the left were quick to join in and criticize DeSantis. Radio host Dean Obeidallah wrote on Twitter, “When the going gets tough, Ron DeSantis pulls a Ted Cruz and disappears. Where is Ron DeSantis? Anyone check Cancun?”

When the going gets tough, Ron DeSantis pulls a Ted Cruz and disappears.

Where is Ron DeSantis? Anyone check Cancun? — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) December 30, 2021



Joy Reid, while on vacation, tweeted, “Where is Ron DeSantis??” Ron Filipkowski jested, “Ron DeSantis is hiding in his basement.”

Ron Desantis is hiding in his basement. — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) December 30, 2021

Where is Ron DeSantis? — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) December 30, 2021

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has disappeared when his state needs him most. Is he secretly sick with COVID? Is he in witness protection? Did he get lost on his way to the mailbox? Florida needs to elect a real Governor in 2022. — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) December 30, 2021

Ron DeSantis owns this. https://t.co/AaqRQusUBW — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) December 30, 2021

As COVID rages out of control in Florida, Ron DeSantis is MIA. He hasn’t held a public briefing on COVID since Dec 17. Orange County Mayor: “All Florida residents should be outraged. Where is our governor? Where is Ron DeSantis now? When is the last time you saw the governor?” pic.twitter.com/dLt8R9H6dI — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) December 29, 2021

