White House Briefing Room Breaks Out Laughing When Reporter Asks If George Santos is Invited To New Congress Members Reception

Karine Jean-Pierre and most of the White House press room broke out in laughter when the subject of Rep. George Santos (R-NY) was broached on Monday.

During the briefing, the White House press secretary spoke about a reception being hosted by the White House for new members of Congress. She didn’t have numbers of expected attendees, but was asked if one specific controversial figure would be there.

“Is George Santos invited?” asked NPR reporter Asma Khalid.

Jean-Pierre and the room broke out in laughter. Santos is currently facing growing calls to resign after being accused of a mountain of lies about his background — many of which he has admitted.

“I love how everybody laughed at that,” Jean-Pierre said.

According to her, it sounds like Santos is as welcome as any of the other fresh faces in Congress.

“It’s an event for the new Congress so everyone is invited who is part of the new Congress,” she said.

Jean-Pierre said, alas, she does not have confirmation on whether Santos will be in attendance or not.

After a string of uncovered lies, one congressional biography for Santos was flagged by some on Monday for admitting that little beyond the fact that Santos won his district in the midterms is “verifiably true.”

Watch above via C-SPAN.

