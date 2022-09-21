White House Twitter Account Calls Out Ted Cruz for Praising Bill He Opposed: ‘Senator Cruz Voted Against This’

The official Twitter account of the White House fired off a terse but viral quote-tweet of a post from Sen. Ted Cruz’s account.

Cruz tweeted a video of an appearance he made on KAMC TV based in Lubbock, Texas on Sept. 12. In it, Cruz touted his work on an amendment that was added to the fiscal year 2022 omnibus bill. That amendment provided funding for a large highway that will run from Laredo, Texas up through the middle of the country all the way to Canada.

Despite the inclusion of that provision, Cruz nevertheless voted against the bill and his own amendment, which the Senate passed in March, 68-31. The House also passed the legislation and President Joe Biden signed it into law.

“The Ports to Plains highway will run from Laredo all the way up to North Dakota and into Canada,” Cruz tweeted along with the video. “This project will bring jobs to Texas and millions of dollars to the state. A great bipartisan victory!”

The tweet ultimately caught the attention of the White House social media team, which on Wednesday retweeted the video with a brief annotation: “Senator Cruz voted against this.”

Senator Cruz voted against this. https://t.co/mht1OgtvwL — The White House (@WhiteHouse) September 21, 2022

The White House social media shop has gotten noticeably punchier since the hiring of Megan Coyne as Deputy Director of Platforms in August. Previously, Coyne ran the official Twitter account of the state of New Jersey.

After her hiring, the White House put several Republicans on blast for opposing Biden’s student loan debt forgiveness program after they had collectively accepted millions of dollars in forgivable loans under the pandemic-era Paycheck Protection Program.

