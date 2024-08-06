‘Who… Wants To Tell Them’: Trump Campaign Roasted Over Slamming Walz For Helping to ‘Allow Convicted Felons to Vote’

Former President Donald Trump’s 2024 campaign put out an eyebrow-raising statement on Tuesday reacting to Minnesota Governor Tim Walz (D) being chosen as Kamala Harris’s running mate. The statement from Trump Campaign Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt was quickly mocked online for including a jab at Walz for “embracing policies to allow convicted felons to vote.”

Trump, himself, is of course a convicted felon as he was found guilty on 34 separate charges related to falsifying business documents to cover up hush money payments while running for president in 2016.

“It’s no surprise that San Francisco Liberal Kamala Harris wants West Coast wannabe Tim Walz as her running-mate – Walz has spent his governorship trying to reshape Minnesota in the image of the Golden State. While Walz pretends to support Americans in the Heartland, when the cameras are off, he believes that rural America is ‘mostly cows and rocks,’” began the statement, which added:

From proposing his own carbon-free agenda, to suggesting stricter emission standards for gas-powered cars, and embracing policies to allow convicted felons to vote, Walz is obsessed with spreading California’s dangerously liberal agenda far and wide. If Walz won’t tell voters the truth, we will: just like Kamala Harris, Tim Walz is a dangerously liberal extremist, and the Harris-Walz California dream is every American’s nightmare.

Pundits and journalists roasted the campaign’s statement online as they noted the apparent hypocrisy involved in blasting a policy that would benefit their candidate should he live in Minnesota.

“The Trump campaign is attacking Tim Walz for restoring voting rights to convicted felons. Who… wants to tell them,” quipped the Huffington Post’s Jennifer Bendery.

Republican lawyer turned anti-Trump activist, George Conway, replied, “You would think that Trump would *like* the fact that Walz thinks convicted felons should be allowed to vote.”

Below are some additional reactions:

