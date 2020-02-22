As the Nevada Democratic caucuses get underway, reporting of process concerns sparked fears that the silver state could experience a similar fate to the Iowa caucus fiasco.

Democratic officials insist everything is on track, however, as Bernie Sanders storms ahead in early vote counts.

Late on Friday, Politico’s Laura Barron-Lopez reported that the Democratic National Committee and officials from several 2020 campaigns expressed worries about how the Nevada caucus was being handled. The Nevada Democratic Party insisted they will have final results by the end of Saturday, but multiple campaigns were skeptical that the results will be calculated that fast — and they’re asking for more transparency about the process’s machinations.

From Barrón-López’s report:

Concerns linger as some volunteers say they haven’t received hands-on training with the iPads the party purchased to help tabulate results. Other volunteers are worried about executing the caucus’ new voting alignment system, which includes the extra complication of adding early-vote totals to day-of results — a step that even Iowa, with all its problems, didn’t have to deal with.

Barrón-López also heard from Nevada Democrats who said they held “rigorous training” sessions with more than 1,400 volunteers ahead of the caucus. However, she followed up her initial story by reporting on Twitter that “multiple Democrats, campaigns on the ground” claim “there is a shortage of volunteers at caucus sites.”

She also reported that representatives of campaigns were being asked “to act as precinct chairs” because the volunteer deficit was statewide.

NSDP party officials are telling campaign representatives that there’s a deficit of volunteers across the state, and so they are asking representatives of campaigns to act as precinct chairs, per multiple sources on ground — Laura Barrón-López (@lbarronlopez) February 22, 2020

Per source: Desert Oasis High School just announced that they don’t have the registrations or the early ballots yet. They are on the way. — Laura Barrón-López (@lbarronlopez) February 22, 2020

CBS News reporter Ed O’Keefe seemed to corroborate the news when he reported on a number of “isolated” delays in the Nevada caucus. He also noted that some Democrats might use “the disorganization and potential chaos and disruption” to dispute the final results.

Still, Barrón-López ended up elaborating later on that “there isn’t a shortage at every site,” and it’s “difficult to say at this point what impact it has or if it will translate to any real delay.”

We are reporting what at least four campaigns who have reps at caucus sites across state have told us and what multiple volunteers have told us. There isn’t a shortage at every site Difficult to say at this point what impact it has or if it will translate to any real delay https://t.co/Jm3U9ptDtX — Laura Barrón-López (@lbarronlopez) February 22, 2020

Barrón-López also obtained a statement from Nevada Democrats communications director Molly Forgey:

Update: @nvdems Molly Forgey addresses reports of volunteer shortages at some caucus sites… “We have been recruiting and training volunteers all the way through this morning to ensure we have the capacity we need and we are confident in having the necessary volunteer numbers” — Laura Barrón-López (@lbarronlopez) February 22, 2020

