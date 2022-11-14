Yikes! New Poll Shows Trump Behind DeSantis by Double Digits in Key Republican Primary States

Former president Donald Trump trails Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) in key Republican primary states, according to a new poll released by the conservative organization Club for Growth.

The Republican Party has been in turmoil after the GOP underperformed in Tuesday’s midterms, as it failed to retake the Senate and is poised for a slight House majority despite predictions of a “red wave” election. Exacerbating matters is Trump’s looming announcement on Tuesday, when most observers believe he will declare he’s running for president.

DeSantis has not publicly ruled out a run. That has rankled Trump, who accused the governor of disloyalty after the former president endorsed him for governor in 2018.

Several Trump-backed candidates fared poorly at the polls last week, particularly in swing states and districts. Meanwhile, DeSantis coasted to reelection in Florida, after which Trump publicly attacked him. Many Republicans fear another Trump run could damage the party.

Conducted after the midterms from Nov. 11 to Nov. 13, the poll shows DeSantis leading Trump in four states among likely Republican caucus and primary voters in those states.

In Iowa, which hosts the first-in-the-nation Iowa Caucuses, DeSantis leads Trump 48% to 37%. Those figures represent a dramatic swing from a survey conducted by the same pollster, which found in August Trump leading DeSantis 52% to 37%.

DeSantis holds a 52% to 37% lead in New Hampshire after being tied with Trump in August.

Trump is far behind in Florida, 56% to 30%. And in Georgia DeSantis leads 55% to 35%.

The polls had varying margins of error that ranged from +/- 3% to +/- 4.9%

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com