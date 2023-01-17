‘You F*cked Me’: House Republican Reportedly FUMED at Kevin McCarthy for Lobbying Against His Committee Chairmanship

Rep. Vern Buchanan (R-FL) was reportedly furious at Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) and accused him of whipping votes against his candidacy for a committee chairmanship, according to Tara Palmeri of Puck News.

As the most senior member of the House Ways & Means Committee, Buchanan expected to take the top position after Republicans retook the chamber after November’s midterms.

Instead, the job went to Rep. Jason Smith (R-MO), who was fifth in line. Puck referred to Smith, 42, as “McCarthy’s pet.”

As votes for chairman were being counted and it appeared Buchanan would fall short, the 71-year-old congressman reportedly approached McCarthy on the House floor and accused him of sabotaging the bid:

Just how angry was he? Well, a source on the House floor during the vote told me that while McCarthy was gaveling down the votes, Buchanan walked up to McCarthy and said, “You fucked me, I know it was you, you whipped against me.” He then proceeded to chew out McCarthy’s deputy chief of staff for floor operations, John Leganski. It was shocking to see such fury from Buchanan, who’s known for being mild mannered.

Palmeri said a source told her Buchanan’s outburst “was so heated that the Speaker’s security detail stepped in with a light touch.”

She noted a spokesperson for McCarthy denied this.

Despite claims the speaker undermined him, Buchanan nonetheless congratulated Smith on winning the Ways & Means gavel.

“I want to congratulate Jason and wish him well. We have a big agenda to fulfill, and I look forward to working with him and the committee on shared priorities,” Buchanan said after losing the vote.

