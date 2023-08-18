‘You Owe It To The People!’ DeSantis Hits Trump For Dodging Debate — Without Saying His Name

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis appeared to a take a subtle dig at former President Donald Trump for deciding to skip the Republican debate stage in Milwaukee next week.

According to a report from the New York Times, Trump has told his close aides that he will skip the debate hosted by Fox News in order to do an interview with ex-Fox host Tucker Carlson. Other candidates such as DeSantis have already pledged to attend.

During an interview with Erick Erickson at “The Gathering” conference, DeSantis noted that all Republican contenders “owe it to the people” to show up to the stage.

“You were about the first candidate to make the debate stage for next week in Milwaukee. And I guess the media would love to see the former president there with the rest of you,” Erickson tells DeSantis. “It doesn’t seem like it’s going to happen. How do you see the lay of the debate stage for next week?”

DeSantis answered by saying that everyone who qualifies for it should participate in the debate and owes the voters an explanation of their views, rather than calling out Trump by name, despite Erickson giving him that specific opening.

“I think everyone should debate if you qualify,” DeSantis said. “I think you owe it to the people to put out your vision, to talk about your record, answer questions about about your record and decisions that you may have made or not made.”

“If you’re not willing to do that, then I think that people are not going to look kindly on that,” he said.

The Florida Republican is currently trailing Trump by a national average of 39%, according to Real Clear Politics.

Watch the clip above via Erick Erickson on YouTube and The First TV.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com