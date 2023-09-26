‘You’re at 13%, He’s at 50%’: Laura Ingraham Asks DeSantis His Plan To Overcome Brutal Numbers Against Trump

Fox News host Laura Ingraham wasted little time in asking Republican presidential candidate and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis about his poor showing in the polls on Tuesday’s edition of The Ingraham Angle.

Once seen as a potential rival to former President Donald Trump, DeSantis has languished with the rest of the non-Trump field in state and national polls.

“Now, Governor, the latest CBS poll out of New Hampshire shows that you’re in second, albeit a distant second behind Trump,” Ingraham said, before noting the comically large gap between them. You’re at 13%, he’s at 50%… You have more [than] like 21%, I think, in Iowa. How do you go from number two to number one given Trump’s huge lead in the polls?”

DeSantis responded by referencing the previous three elections, in which Republicans lost the House in 2018, the White House and Senate in 2020, and retook the House in 2022 in what was largely considered an underwhelming performance – all while Trump was the leader of the GOP.

“Well, Laura, this is our time for choosing,” DeSantis said. “We’re not gonna get a mulligan on the 2024 election. We’ve had three straight election cycles in a row where Democrats have a playbook to beat Republicans. And if we repeat that same playbook in ’24, we’re gonna lose.”

The governor touted his record in Florida and declined to go after Trump directly.

After Ingraham asked for specifics as to how DeSantis would attack Trump on a debate stage, the governor accused Trump of allowing Dr. Anthony Fauci to make major policy decisions during the Covid-19 pandemic. Meanwhile, Trump has been fiercely critical of DeSantis, whom he endorsed for governor in 2018. The former president has said the governor’s challenge to him is an act of disloyalty.

Trump refused to participate in the first Republican primary debate, which was hosted by Fox News in August. He is also skipping Wednesday’s debate on Fox Business Network. GOP voters do not seem to mind the former president’s debate hooky, as poll after poll shows him in no danger of losing the party’s presidential nomination.

Watch above via Fox News.

