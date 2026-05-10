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DeSantis Approvingly Retweets Post Calling Black Lawmaker a ‘Ghetto Rep’
Sarah Rumpf
May 15th
Kash Patel Refuses to Say Who Paid for Luxury Suite at George Strait Concert
Sarah Rumpf
May 15th
Congressman Brings Receipts After Eric Trump Makes Bogus Claim About Investments
Eric Trump insisted on Friday that his family's assets are invested in a "blind trust" that does not buy or sell individual stocks.
Michael Luciano
May 15th
Trump Uncorks Gonzo Attack on Political Foe: ‘Six Genders, a Real Hit on Jesus’
Michael Luciano
May 15th
Massie Claims His GOP Primary Battle Is About Whether ‘Israel Gets to Buy Seats’
Alex Griffing
May 15th
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Caller Asks GOP Rep Why Repubs ‘Parrot Trump’s Crazy Fox News Talking Points?’
Kathryn Wilkens
May 15th
Trump Claims ‘Most’ Iranians Have Same First Name: ‘Muhammad Something’
Kathryn Wilkens
May 15th
Trump Responds To Uproar Over Offhand Remark: ‘That’s a Perfect Statement’
Kathryn Wilkens
May 15th
Trump Hyped Palantir After Buying More Than $500k of Company’s Stock
David Gilmour
May 15th
Trump Aide Makes Rare Acknowledgment: Iran Is Holding ‘World Economy Hostage’
Alex Griffing
May 15th
Harvey Weinstein Retrial Ends in Hung Jury — Jurors Share Why They Deadlocked
Sarah Rumpf
May 15th
‘It’s Done!’ Jessica Tarlov Excited After Jesse Watters Concedes, ‘Good Point’
Kathryn Wilkens
May 15th
NY Times Hits Back Hard at Trump Accusing Its Reporter of ‘Treason’
David Gilmour
May 15th
Trump Promised to Free Catholic from Chinese Prison — Now He’s Not Sure He Can
Ahmad Austin Jr.
May 15th
C-SPAN Caller Hammers GOP Rep on Trump ‘Acting Like He’s Jesus Christ’
Kathryn Wilkens
May 15th
‘Visibly Weaker Position’: MS NOW’s McFaul Amazed By Trump Interaction With Xi
Jennifer Bowers Bahney
May 15th
Dem Gov Grants Clemency to Pro-Trump Election Denier Tina Peters
Alex Griffing
May 15th
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