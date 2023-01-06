Skip to main content
Manage Subscription
Login
!
subscribe
Politics
TV
Interviews
Ratings
Entertainment
Sports
Podcasts
Opinion
Newsletter
Mediaite
+
Mediaite
Manage Subscription
Login
!
subscribe
Politics
TV
Interviews
Ratings
Entertainment
Sports
Podcasts
Opinion
Newsletter
Mediaite
+
NEW POLL: Nearly Two-Thirds of Republicans Say Trump Loyalty is 'Important' For the Party
By
Ken Meyer
Jan 9th
Latest Politics News
Top Stories
GOP Congressman to Leave Key Committee After He Was Physically Restrained During Confrontation with Matt Gaetz
News
Kellyanne Conway Claims on Fox News Hunter Biden Investigations Have 'Tri-Partisan' Support
News
Happening Now
Cable News Ratings Friday January 6: 11th Hour Speaker Drama Leads to Fox News, CNN Wins
By
Mediaite Staff
Jan 9th
Lastest Daily Cable News Ratings
Martha MacCallum Claims Female M&M Characters Embolden Enemies: ‘Makes China Say, Oh Good’
By
Michael Luciano
Jan 9th
Latest TV News
JUST IN: Damar Hamlin Transferred to Buffalo Hospital, Doctors ‘Ecstatic’ About His Progress
By
Luke Kane
Jan 9th
Latest Sports News
WATCH: CNN Correspondent at Border Calls Out Biden's Official Reason For Not Seeing Migrants During His Visit
By
Zachary Leeman
Jan 9th
Biden
Dr. Dre Calls Out ‘Divisive and Hateful’ Marjorie Taylor Greene for Using His Song in New Video
By
Candice Ortiz
Jan 9th
Entertainment
'African Americans Need Not Apply': Stephen A. Smith Rips the Texans for Dumping Their Second Black Coach in as Many Years
By
Luke Kane
Jan 9th
Latest Sports News
GOP Congressman Raises Eyebrows After Pivot to Cutting Entitlements When Pushed on Possible Defense Cuts By Fox Business Host
By
Alex Griffing
Jan 9th
News
Fox News's Harris Faulkner Blasts 'Sanitized' Biden Border Visit: 'You Don't See Any Migrants Coming In?!'
By
Ken Meyer
Jan 9th
Latest TV News
CNN's John King Finds No Hope Among Panel for Biden to Solve Immigration Crisis -- Even After Border Visit
By
Zachary Leeman
Jan 9th
Biden
WATCH: Packers Linebacker Ejected After Shoving Member Of The Lions' Medical Staff
By
Luke Kane
Jan 9th
Latest Sports News
CNN's Jim Sciutto Asks If 'Election Denialism' May Be Latest 'U.S. Export' After Brazil Chaos
By
Zachary Leeman
Jan 9th
Latest TV News
Bryan Cranston Says He Lost His Virginity At 16 To Prostitute, Calls Experience 'Traumatic, Great, Exhilarating, Memorable'
By
Candice Ortiz
Jan 9th
Latest Podcast News
Most Popular
Fox News Anchor Puts the Screws to Matt Gaetz Following McCarthy Circus: ‘Do You Consider Yourself a Serious Legislator?’
Trump Goes After Howard Stern, With Whom He Regularly Guested for Decades: ‘Show Has Gone to Hell’
Fox News Host Confronts Marjorie Taylor Greene on Her Belief in Global Cabal of Satan Worshipping Pedophiles
Mike Lindell Throws Marjorie Taylor Greene All the Way Under MAGA Bus Over Speaker Vote: ‘Oh, I Let It Slip Out!’
Stephanopoulos Confronts GOP Rep. Scott Perry in Tense Interview: Will You Sit Out Jan. 6-Related Committees, Given the FBI Seized Your Phone?
More Happening Now
Maria Bartiromo Is Still Doing the Kind of Journalism That Got Fox News Sued For Billions
By
Aidan McLaughlin
Jan 9th
Opinion
Here Are The Most Hilarious NFL Player Intros from NBC's Sunday Night Football
By
Luke Kane
Jan 9th
Latest Sports News
Marjorie Taylor Greene Drops Bizarre Video Sampling Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg Song To Celebrate Trump Call, McCarthy Selfie
By
Zachary Leeman
Jan 9th
News
Johnny Depp’s Star Attorney Camille Vasquez Joins NBC News as Legal Analyst
By
Candice Ortiz
Jan 9th
Law & Crime
'PRIMARY THEM ALL!!!' Trump Calls for All 18 Republican Senators Who Voted for Omnibus Spending Bill to Be Run Out of Office
By
Colby Hall
Jan 9th
Latest Trump News
WATCH: Lions' Jamaal Williams Goes from Sobbing to Trash Talk in Wildly Emotional Viral Post Game Interview
By
Luke Kane
Jan 9th
Latest Sports News
Mehdi Hasan Claims There Are Zero Moderate Republicans Left In the House: 'In Hock to One Donald J. Trump'
By
Zachary Leeman
Jan 9th
Latest TV News
Prince Harry Reveals He Continues to Question Princess Diana’s ‘Unexplained’ Death
By
Candice Ortiz
Jan 9th
News
Lizzo Blasts Cancel Culture Because It's Been 'Appropriated' from 'Marginalized People'
By
Zachary Leeman
Jan 9th
Entertainment
Prince Harry Accuses Royal Family of Being 'Complicit' in Meghan Markle's Pain: They 'Decided to Get in Bed With the Devil'
By
Ken Meyer
Jan 9th
Latest TV News
Michael Strahan Destroys Fox Sports Colleague Skip Bayless Over His 'Inhumane' Damar Hamlin Tweet
By
Joe DePaolo
Jan 9th
Latest Sports News
The Streaming TV Model Must Change
By
Dan Perry
Jan 9th
Opinion
More Stories
In-Depth
Maria Bartiromo Is Still Doing the Kind of Journalism That Got Fox News Sued For Billions
By
Aidan McLaughlin
Jan 9th