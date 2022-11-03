Skip to main content
‘Democracy Is on the Ballot – And Unfortunately, It’s Going to Lose': Bill Maher Makes Doomsday Election Prediction
By
Michael Luciano
Nov 5th
TV
Top Stories
Sarah Palin Is Up for Election in Alaska in Four Days – But She's 4,000 Miles Away in New York
TV
Tucker Carlson Says NBC News 'Jeffrey Epsteined' Its Own Paul Pelosi Reporting Because It Was 'True'
TV
Happening Now
Regular Fox News Guest Crudely References Nancy Pelosi’s ‘Cans,’ Suggests Her Husband and His Attacker Had a Gay Tryst
By
Michael Luciano
Nov 4th
TV
Joy Reid Lashes Out at Conservatives Over Tiffany Cross Ouster: 'You Don't Understand How Sisters Move'
By
Kipp Jones
Nov 4th
TV
Trump Royally Pissed Off Charles and William By Asking 'Who Wouldn't' Take Naked Pics of Kate Middleton Amid Scandal: Book
By
Kipp Jones
Nov 4th
News
CNN Reportedly Shutting Down Travel For Anchors and Enterprise Pieces Amid Belt-Tightening
By
Michael Luciano
Nov 4th
TV
Pelosi Comments Publicly for First Time Since Husband's Hammer Attack: 'We Need to Bring Our Country Together'
By
Kipp Jones
Nov 4th
TV
‘What Is Wrong with You?’ Jeanine Pirro Aghast at Jesse Watters for Saying Musk Has a Right to ‘Hit on AOC Aggressively’
By
Michael Luciano
Nov 4th
TV
Bill Maher Says 'Woke Culture' and 'Super Crazy' Left Will Mean Definite GOP Victory in Midterms
By
Candice Ortiz
Nov 4th
Podcasts
‘Musk's Own Behavior’ Is the Real Reason Advertisers Say They Are Ditching Twitter, Not ‘Activist Group’ Pressure: Axios Media Reporter
By
Alex Griffing
Nov 4th
TV
WATCH: Baseball Fan Yells At MLB Commissioner With Most Upvoted Comment On Reddit Thread
By
Luke Kane
Nov 4th
Sports
Media Buries, MSNBC Ignores Shot Fired at Home of GOP Candidate's Family
By
Jackson Richman
Nov 4th
Opinion
‘You Can’t Piss Off The Advertisers’: Facebook Oversight Board Members Offer Advice for Elon Musk (That He’ll Surely Ignore)
By
Sarah Rumpf
Nov 4th
Online
Bakari Sellers Rips Jimmy Kimmel's GOP Attack Ad in NV: 'Don't Know Who Asked for That... Probably Need to be Fired'
By
Kipp Jones
Nov 4th
TV
Most Popular
Michael Beschloss Says GOP Victory in Midterms Will Mean ‘Our Children Will Be Arrested and Conceivably Killed’
‘Done!’ Lindsey Graham Immediately Agrees to Hannity’s Request He Donate to Republican Don Bolduc
‘It Was Always a Lie’: Dan Crenshaw Ridicules Republican Election Deniers
Fox News Anchors Won’t Pay $8 For ‘Embarrassing’ Twitter Check: ‘I’ve Been Looking For a Reason to Get Off Twitter’
‘What Kind of Person is That?’ Hillary Clinton Seethes Over Kari Lake Making Fun of Paul Pelosi Attack in Scorching CNN Hit
More Happening Now
Cable News Ratings Thursday November 3: Ari Melber Leads MSNBC — Beats Prime Time Hosts
By
Mediaite Staff
Nov 4th
Daily Ratings
Top 50 Podcasts in America This Week: Break in True Crime Podcast Case
By
Candice Ortiz
Nov 4th
Podcasts
Zoomer GOP Flack Tries to Dunk on Fetterman, But Instead Shows Tragic Ignorance of Iconic Mean Joe Greene Coke Ad
By
Michael Luciano
Nov 4th
Politics
Kevin Durant Believes Brooklyn Nets Could Have 'Kept Quiet' Amid Kyrie Irving Controversy
By
Luke Kane
Nov 4th
Sports
Chuck Norris Trends After Endorsing Republican Blake Masters for Senate: ‘He Commanded to Arizona That This Is How It’s Going to Be’
By
Zachary Leeman
Nov 4th
Politics
CNN Panel Blames Oprah's Fetterman Endorsement Over Oz on 'Brand Maintenance': 'She Created Him'
By
Zachary Leeman
Nov 4th
TV
Youngkin Shuts Down His Hotline Where Parents Could Report CRT In the Classrooom: 'Received Little to No Volume’
By
Alex Griffing
Nov 4th
Politics
NPR Airs Recording of a Real-Life Abortion on Radio
By
Jackson Richman
Nov 4th
Politics
Ben Shapiro Warns of ‘Discontent’ Over Voting Process If Projected Red Wave Doesn’t Happen on Election Night
By
Candice Ortiz
Nov 4th
Podcasts
Hochul Repeats Gun Control Talking Point Over and Over as Don Lemon Confronts Her on Crime
By
Jackson Richman
Nov 4th
Election 2022
Stephen A. Smith Brings Up Laura Ingraham Telling LeBron to ‘Shut Up and Dribble,’ Says Kyrie Irving Would Have No Defense to That
By
Luke Kane
Nov 4th
Sports
'This Could Be Really Bad': Ben Collins Sounds the Alarm on What Happens If Musk Launches Paid Verification Before the Election
By
Alex Griffing
Nov 4th
TV
More Stories
In-Depth
Elon Musk Blames 'Activist Groups' for 'Massive Drop in Revenue' Just One Week After Buying Twitter
By
Colby Hall
Nov 4th