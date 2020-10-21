CNN’s Anderson Cooper 360 scored among his highest ratings of the year in the coveted 25 – 54 age demographic on Tuesday, ranking fifth in all of cable news. Fox’s Hannity and Tucker Carlson Tonight, meanwhile, beat out ABC’s The Bachelorette in overall viewers for the second straight week.

As viewer interest grows with Election Day looming, ratings across almost all of cable news have been boosted. But this rising tide has been most noticeable in cable primetime, and AC360 saw a big jump from its audience even one month ago, pulling in 694,000 viewers in the demo on Tuesday — and 2.36 million overall. Anderson Cooper’s A25 – 54 audience was not only the best on his own network, it also topped anything on rival MSNBC, even surpassing The Rachel Maddow Show‘s 608,000 in the demo. Only Fox News’ three primetime shows, and its popular panel show The Five, beat AC360 in demo. (Special Report with Bret Baier tied it in fifth with 694,000 A25 –54 viewers as well.)

According to Nielsen Media Research, Fox’s 8:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. flagship shows reached 5.22 million and 4.98 million overall viewers, respectively, beating out ABC’s popular romance reality-TV show The Bachelorette, which came in with 4.29 million. Those dominant numbers helped the network easily defeat the competition across all of primetime, with 869,000 viewers in the demo, cruising past CNN’s 552,000 and MSNBC’s 475,000 viewers, respectively. Fox also thumped its rivals in overall viewers, with 4.72 million in total, with MSNBC coming in as runner-up with 2.90 million and CNN trailing with 2.23 million.

In total day ratings, Fox won with 490,000 viewers in the demo and 2.71 million overall. CNN took second with 552,000 A25 –54 viewers, beating out MSNBC’s 475,000. The rank order flipped in total audience from 6:00 a.m. to 2:00 a.m., however, with MSNBC attracting 1.84 million total viewers and CNN 1.43 million.

