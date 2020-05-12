CNN scored back-to-back wins in the coveted 25 – 54 age demographic in the Sunday primetime and Monday daytime ratings. Fox News ruled the rest of the weekend in the demo, taking Sunday daytime and romping overall on Saturday.

CNN’s Sunday night victory was powered by double time slot wins by CNN Tonight with Don Lemon at 8:00 and 9:00 p.m. He topped all comers with 289,000 and 266,000 viewers in the demo, respectively. As a result, his network edged out Fox News 257,000 to 247,000 A25 – 54 viewers. In total viewers, Fox News and CNN switched places, with the former nearly doubling the latter, 1.80 million to 955,000. During Sunday daytime, Fox News (1.61 million; 258,000) also beat CNN (1.12 million, 234,000).

On Saturday, Fox News scored across-the-board wins, fueled by its primetime lineup. In overall viewers, Fox’s Saturday total of 2.82 million was far more than CNN’s (1.15 million) and MNSBC’s ratings (613,000), combined. In the demo, Fox posted 325,000 viewers in primetime, topping CNN’s 254,000 and MSNBC’s 98,000. The daytime results mirrored the nighttime’s with Fox comfortably topping CNN, 283,000 to 236,000 in the demo. (Also-ran MSNBC came in with 138,000). Overall, Fox led the pack with 1.70 million, topping CNN by 580,00 viewers.

Monday’s ratings enjoyed a boost during the 4:00 and 5:00 p.m. hours, as a coronavirus task force briefing by President Donald Trump drew in the viewers. Your World with Neil Cavuto handily won its time-slot with 2.68 million and 440,000. And The Five also ranked third in all of cable news as its first 15 minutes were pre-empted by the president’s most absurdly inaccurate and contentious exchanges with the press. It pulled in 4.32 million overall and 730,000 in the demo, which was only topped by Tucker Carlson Tonight (4.36 million; 759,000) and Hannity (4.54 million; 708,000). That helped Fox News to first place in primetime with 4.22 million in total viewers and 700,000 in the demo.

But in Monday’s demo daytime ratings, the ongoing back-and-forth between Fox News and CNN flipped again, where the latter came back and prevailed after a narrow Friday loss to the former. On Monday, CNN won with 353,000 in the demo, edging out Fox with 331,000.

