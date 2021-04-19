CNN’s Erin Burnett, Wolf Blitzer Gain Footing With Younger Viewers, But Can’t Knock Fox’s Tucker Carlson Out of the Top Spot in Friday Ratings

CNN anchors Erin Burnett and Wolf Blitzer made appearances in the top five most-watched shows Friday in the valuable demographic of viewers age 25-54, but neither could reach the viewership highs of Fox’s Tucker Carlson, who dominated in both the key demo and in total viewers in Friday rights.

Tucker Carlson Tonight was the most-watched overall, with 2.84 million total viewers, according to Nielsen data. Carlson was also most-watched in the key demo, with 458,000. Hannity was second in total viewers, with 2.41 million, and fourth in the demo, with 318,000. The Five was third in total viewers, with 2.19 million, and 299,000 in the demo. The Rachel Maddow Show was fourth, with 2.03 million total viewers (240,000 in the demo). The fifth most-watched show in total viewers was The Ingraham Angle, with 1.79 million (288,000 in the demo).

CNN’s Erin Burnett OutFront was second in the key demo, with 331,000, and 1.08 million total viewers. The first hour of The Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer, at 5:00 p.m., was third in the demo, with 325,000, and 1.16 million total viewers. The second hour of Fox’s America’s Newsroom, at 10:00 a.m., was fifth in the demo, with 302,000 (1.45 million total viewers).

Fox News won in ratings across the board Friday. In total day, Fox averaged 1.49 million total viewers, and 248,000 in the demo. MSNBC was second in total viewers, with 1.22 million, and third in the demo, with 154,000. CNN averaged the fewest total viewers, with 872,000, and was second in the demo, with 223,000.

Fox won again in prime time, with 2.35 million total viewers, and 354,000 in the demo. MSNBC was second in total viewers, with 1.63 million total viewers, and third in the demo, with 188,000. CNN was third in total viewers, with 1.03 million total viewers, and second in the demo with 252,000.

Fox and Friends was first in the early morning, with 1.26 million total viewers, and 234,000 in the demo. MSNBC’s Morning Joe was second, with 1.18 million total viewers, and 169,000 in the demo. CNN’s New Day was third, with 567,000 total viewers, and 136,000 in the demo.

