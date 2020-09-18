CNN’s town hall with Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden drew a whopping three million viewers, but still managed to place second in ratings behind Fox News’ primetime show.

According to Nielsen Media Research, from 8:00 to 9:15 p.m. ET, Fox News outrated CNN by more than 1 million, averaging 4,629,000 viewers compared to CNN’s town hall — which was seen by 3,328,000.

Fox News also beat the fellow network in the all-important adults 25-54 demographic, with 774,000 viewers compared to CNN’s 716,000.

MSNBC trailed behind both networks with a total of 2,048,000 viewers and 352,000 in the key demo.

While the Biden town hall attracted roughly 3.33 million viewers, however, President Donald Trump’s town hall on ABC News Tuesday had 3.81 million viewers.

Fox News also dominated from 9:15 to 10:30 p.m., which they largely dedicated to the Trump rally. MSNBC trailed Fox News with 2,927,000 viewers, but landed above CNN’s 2,196,000.

Both Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham dipped in and out of the rally during their shows, racking up 4,400,000 viewers for the hour and 15-minute slot.

Fox News also came in first in the demo, with 732,000 viewers. CNN came in second, despite trailing in total viewers, with 492,000, while MSNBC trailed with 428,000.

Fox News capped off its primetime sweep by landing 3,830,000 viewers from 10:00 to 11:00 p.m. and 665,000 in the 25-54 category. MSNBC easily beat CNN’s 1,546,000, with 2,562,000 viewers overall. CNN, however, narrowly topped MSNBC in the demo, racking in 374,000 viewers versus MSNBC’s 341,000 in that subset.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]