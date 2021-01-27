For The First Time Since December, Fox News Wins Prime Time in Ratings Tuesday

For the first time more than a month, Fox News has scored a ratings victory, winning prime time in both total viewers, and in viewers in the key A25-54 demographic.

Fox averaged 3.05 million total prime time viewers and 534,000 in the demo, according to Nielsen. MSNBC wasn’t far behind in total viewers, with 2.91 million total, and 443,000 in the demo. CNN, which has been on a winning streak since the 2020 presidential election, was third in total prime time viewers, 2.04 million, and a close second in the demo, with 530,000.

MSNBC won in total day viewers, averaging 1.93 million total, and 299,000 in the demo. Fox was second, with 1.65 million total viewers, and 280,000 in the demo. CNN had the fewest total viewers, nearly 1.6 million, but dominated the demo with 420,000 viewers A25-54.

Although MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow had the most-watched show among total viewers – 3.72 million – in both all of cable and in cable news, The Rachel Maddow Show was second in the demo, with 599,000. Fox’s Tucker Carlson and Sean Hannity helped power the network’s prime time win, with Tucker Carlson Tonight getting the second-most total viewers, 3.58 million, and the most viewers in the demo, 664,000. Hannity was third in total viewers, with 3.17 million total and 557,000 in the demo. CNN’s Cuomo Prime Time had the third-most viewers at 9 pm in the demo, 571,000, and 2.26 million total viewers.

While Fox did win prime time among total viewers in early January, the last time the network won prime time in both total and demo viewers was December 10, 2020. Fox has since launched a revamped daytime schedule, converting its 7:00 p.m. news hour to an opinion show. Although Fox posted the network’s highest-rated year ever in 2020, it has seen an overall slump in ratings since the 2020 presidential election, falling behind both CNN and MSNBC in viewership for the first time in decades. Both CNN and MSNBC, meanwhile, have seen historic levels of viewership since the election.

Fox’s new opinion show, Fox News Primetime, on the second day of Maria Bartiromo’s turn as guest host, showed gains against its timeslot competitors. While MSNBC’s The ReidOut with Joy Reid won in total viewers, with 2.18 million, and was second in the demo, with 356,000, Primetime, with 2.06 million total viewers, beat CNN’s Erin Burnett OutFront, with 1.83 million total viewers, although Burnett continued to dominate in the demo, with 501,000 viewers, compared to Primetime’s 348,000.

MSNBC won in total viewers in the early morning, with Morning Joe getting 1.46 million total viewers, and 229,000 in the demo. Fox and Friends had the second-most total viewers, 1.07 million, and 185,000 in the demo. New Day on CNN had the fewest total viewers, 861,000, but the most in the demo by far, with 422,000.

