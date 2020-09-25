'Fox & Friends' Sweeps Morning Ratings on Thursday

Thursday morning’s ratings belonged to Fox & Friends, as the show rolled past its Morning Joe and New Day competition in both total viewers and those in the coveted 25 – 54 age demographic. Meanwhile, Fox News shows swept the top five in cable news in A25 – 54 viewers

According to Nielsen Media Research, Fox’s morning panel program won its time-slot with a strong 267,000 viewers in the demo in the 6:00 a.m. hour, and ramped up from there, posting 395,000 and then 406,000 over the next two hours, respectively. It likewise won its first hour with 1.36 million viewers overall, which swelled to 1.88 million in the 7:00 a.m. hour and then 2.21 million for the final 60 minutes. That performance blew past CNN’s New Day, which peaked with 139,000 A25 – 54 viewers in the 7:00 a.m. hour and 680,000 total viewers in the 8:00 a.m. hour. MSNBC’s Morning Joe fell just short of Fox’s first hour and fell back from there, averaging an audience of 216,000 in the demo and 1.27 million overall across all three hours.

Across all of cable news, Fox News shows swept the top five spots in the demo. Included in this sweep was all of its primetime lineup, The Five, and The Story with Martha MacCallum. The network’s 8:00 p.m. flagship show, Tucker Carlson Tonight, continued to notch dominant ratings, with 816,000 viewers in the demo (4.74 million overall). It was followed by the 689,000 A25 – 54 viewers watching The Ingraham Angle, which slipped ahead of its 9:00 p.m. lead-in, Hannity, by 8,000 viewers. Rounding out the top five was The Five in fourth with 593,000 and The Story in fifth with 550,000 viewers.

Fox News’ stranglehold on the top of the cable news ratings was finally broken by MSNBC’s The Rachel Maddow Show, which came in sixth on Thursday with 514,000 viewers in the demo.

From 6:00 a.m. to 2:00 a.m., those strong performances helped Fox News ride to a total day victory in the demo with 441,000 viewers on Thursday. CNN’s mark of 233,000 A25 – 54 viewers was good enough for second place, while MSNBC trailed behind with 229,000. In primetime, Fox News’ 729,000 viewers in the demo outclassed both MSNBC (386,000) and CNN ‘s (297,000) numbers combined. The same phenomenon occurred in overall primetime viewers as Fox lapped the field with 4.32 million, far outpacing MSNBC’s 2.43 million and CNN’s 1.41 million.

