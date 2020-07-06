Fox News at Night scored impressive Thursday night ratings win, ranking as the fourth-highest show on the network in the coveted 25 – 54 age demographic, surpassing even ratings powerhouse The Five. All together, Fox News romped to victory in both overall and A25 – 54 viewers across total day and primetime dayparts.

With guest host Mike Emanuel in for Shannon Bream, Fox News at Night pulled in 466,000 A25 – 54 viewers, easily beating The 11th Hour with Brian Williams, its MSNBC competition at 11:00 p.m., which had 290,000 viewers. Notably, the network’s late-night audience also edged out Fox’s popular afternoon panel show, The Five, which had 449,000 in the demo on Thursday. FNN‘s A25 – 54 ratings beat all cable news competition, save for Fox’s three primetime shows, The Rachel Maddow Show (477,000), and Cuomo Prime Time (468,000).

Overall, Fox News won Thursday total day ratings with an average of 2.06 million overall viewers and 339,000 in the demo, according to Nielsen Media Research. That bested CNN’s 1.19 million and 310,000 as well as MSNBC’s 1.54 million and 222,000, respectively. Outside of primetime, FNN and The Five helped power the network’s total day victory, which included time-slot victories in total viewers as well, 2.07 million and 3.12 million, respectively.

In primetime, Fox News romped in total and A25 – 54 viewers. The network soared to 3.74 million overall viewers and 647,000 in the demo. CNN came in second in the demo with 447,000 and MSNBC trailed behind with 350,000. In total viewers, MSNBC scored 2.60 million and CNN fell to third with 1.67 million. For Fox, Tucker Carlson Tonight led the primetime ratings charge with 4.20 million viewers and 703,000 in the demo, beating all other shows in cable news. Hannity came in second in cable news with 3.74 million overall and 643,000 A25 – 54 viewers. Fox’s 10:00 p.m. show, The Ingraham Angle, followed behind in third, at 3.26 million and 593,000 in the demo.

